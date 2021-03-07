Boston Partners Reduces Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in JD.com were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JD.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JD stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

