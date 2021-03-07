Analysts Expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.07. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cushman & Wakefield.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,330,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,538,000 after purchasing an additional 919,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 931,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 217,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

