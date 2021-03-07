59,399 Shares in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners bought a new position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 59,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,275,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,562,000 after buying an additional 68,791 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Natus Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 444,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTUS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

