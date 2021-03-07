Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Position Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,768 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Navigator by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,691 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS opened at $10.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

