6,311 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,215,000 after purchasing an additional 276,308 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in US Foods by 8.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in US Foods by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,295,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in US Foods by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,669,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after acquiring an additional 233,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Anthony Lederer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,032,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

