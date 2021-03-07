Keybank National Association OH Takes $231,000 Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,032 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,102,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,576,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after purchasing an additional 183,650 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 604,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 217,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Truist increased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.40% and a positive return on equity of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,822,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 14,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $744,919.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,546 shares of company stock valued at $14,730,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

