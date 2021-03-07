Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 53.1% in February

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ORVMF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.29.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

