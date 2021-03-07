Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Up 53.1% in February

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of ORVMF opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.29.
About Orvana Minerals
See Also: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.