Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, an increase of 54.4% from the January 28th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 388.8 days.

Shares of BTDPF opened at $9.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $10.89.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.