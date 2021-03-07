zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) Trading Down 0.2%

zooplus AG (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $225.50 and last traded at $225.50. Approximately 820 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 720% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.00.

ZLPSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of zooplus in a report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.08.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

