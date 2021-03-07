H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.55

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.55 and traded as high as $57.74. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $57.68, with a volume of 326,766 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on FUL. Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 200.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

