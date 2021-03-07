Canopy Rivers (CVE:RIV) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Canopy Rivers Inc (CVE:RIV) traded up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.61 and last traded at C$2.53. 984,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 485,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canopy Rivers from C$1.60 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Canopy Rivers alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$474.50 million and a PE ratio of 72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.09 and a quick ratio of 34.04.

Canopy Rivers Inc is a public investment firm. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies. It seeks to make minority stakes. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Rivers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Rivers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.