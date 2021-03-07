Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading 4% Higher

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)’s stock price traded up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $13.30. 531,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 414,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.37 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Panasonic Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

