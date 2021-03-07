SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D) traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €15.74 ($18.52) and last traded at €16.08 ($18.92). 92,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.18 ($20.21).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.21. The stock has a market cap of $303.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.99.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

