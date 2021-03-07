Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLNT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $83.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,192.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.