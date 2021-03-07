Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an accumulate rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.29.

BE opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.59. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $5,205,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $4,357,211.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 539,747 shares of company stock valued at $15,965,843. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

