Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $57,211,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $22,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at $1,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.