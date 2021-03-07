Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Raised to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.
About Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Read More: What is a Swap?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.