WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $93.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $94.00.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.09.

WEC stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average of $93.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

