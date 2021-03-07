LS Investment Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.53 per share, with a total value of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.29.

NYSE:AMG opened at $139.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $148.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

