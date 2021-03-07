Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Down 10.3%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s stock price traded down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $37.38. 556,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 284,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.

In related news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares in the company, valued at $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 8,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $276,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,267,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,486,750. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.