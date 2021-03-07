Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Down 10.3%

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s stock price traded down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $37.38. 556,460 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average session volume of 284,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.69.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
