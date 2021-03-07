Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TDY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $387.15 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.34 and a 1 year high of $413.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $356.72.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

