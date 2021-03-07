LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after acquiring an additional 91,366 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 121,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 104,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 604,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,160,000 after acquiring an additional 46,416 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.19 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

