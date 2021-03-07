LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $269,000 in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 15,068 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,177,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENSG opened at $80.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENSG. Truist lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens raised The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $73,243.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,333.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,524 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

