LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,022 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $212,122.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,376. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $122,479.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 128,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,563.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,383. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.98. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

