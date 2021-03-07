LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,974 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in L Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in L Brands by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in L Brands by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in L Brands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LB. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.73.

NYSE:LB opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

