LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,969 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,430,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,815,000 after purchasing an additional 254,251 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 2,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 217,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 187,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 72,331 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 16.05%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

