Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.31% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $54,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM opened at $329.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

