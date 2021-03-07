Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,863 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $55,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 23,525 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $66.64 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $67.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99.

