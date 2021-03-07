Scotiabank Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target to $6.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $3.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.28.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

