Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 163,226 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $58,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,103,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 42,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

