Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CEO Gerald Paul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $1,187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,981.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,424 over the last quarter. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.35 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $24.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $667.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.