Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,562 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 125,272 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth $7,310,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 177,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 3rd quarter worth $1,571,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 997,426 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,795,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $75.00 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.37.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.45. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research downgraded Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.70.

In other news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,893.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.