Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 390,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 34,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

