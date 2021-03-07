NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NUVSF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $1.86 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

