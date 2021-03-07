UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.
Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Recommended Story: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.