UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Infineon Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of IFNNY stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a PE ratio of 125.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

