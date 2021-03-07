HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of HubSpot from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights restated a buy rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $457.57.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $458.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $547.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $444.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.36.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.83, for a total transaction of $3,228,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,708,413.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $32,743,389. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,778,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

