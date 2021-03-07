Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.00.

Get Man Group alerts:

MNGPF stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.10.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.