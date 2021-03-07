Zacks Investment Research Lowers Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

QMCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $8.52 on Thursday. Quantum has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $9.41. The company has a market cap of $465.98 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 35,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $197,438.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,300,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,165.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 33,999 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $191,414.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 539,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,442.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the third quarter worth $81,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

