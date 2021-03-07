Blair William & Co. IL Takes $274,000 Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,863,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,213,000 after acquiring an additional 380,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAR stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.58.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

