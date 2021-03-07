Blair William & Co. IL Acquires Shares of 6,380 Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 97.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -505.21 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on WYND. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

