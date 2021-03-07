$1.97 EPS Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.29. Gilead Sciences posted earnings of $1.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year earnings of $7.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $7.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.93.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $64.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

