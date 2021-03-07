State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $106.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.25. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $106.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

