State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 450 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COOP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,751,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,968,000 after buying an additional 5,473,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,222,000 after buying an additional 719,903 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,614,000. Cooperman Leon G boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 4,650,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,810,000 after buying an additional 500,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $33.33 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.