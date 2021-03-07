CAE (NYSE:CAE) PT Raised to $40.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE opened at $30.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CAE will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $79,964,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in CAE by 17.0% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,647,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $242,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CAE by 71.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,519,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,295 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.