Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) will announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Avanos Medical posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $46.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.52, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,235,000 after buying an additional 177,432 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Avanos Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,308,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,095,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,155,000 after buying an additional 38,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Avanos Medical by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $17,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

