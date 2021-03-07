12,528 Shares in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Acquired by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 48,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. ChromaDex Co. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $662.99 million, a P/E ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 1.49.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

