Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 109.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.00. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

