3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,395 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,372 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,035,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $308,160. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.98.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

