Advisory Services Network LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,050 shares during the period.

Shares of SILJ opened at $14.54 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

