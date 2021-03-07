Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 14 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.8% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR opened at $4,624.62 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4,519.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,221.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,045.60.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

