Advisory Services Network LLC Has $512,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 44.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $62.92 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $63.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.